56 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022

The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 81,000 on 56 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Tuesday

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected various shops in differentmarkets and bazaars, and found 56 shopkeepers involved in profiteering besides imposinga total fine of Rs 81,000.

