56 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 81,000 on 56 shopkeepers over profiteering in the district on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said magistrates inspected various shops in differentmarkets and bazaars, and found 56 shopkeepers involved in profiteering besides imposinga total fine of Rs 81,000.