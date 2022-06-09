UrduPoint.com

56 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2022

56 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 88,500 fine on 56 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Thursday that the magistrates inspected 765 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.

