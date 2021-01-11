UrduPoint.com
56 Shops, Restaurants Sealed Over SOPs Violation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:24 PM

The city district administration sealed 56 shops, restaurants, marriage halls and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on them for violating coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Monday

According to spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed three marriage halls while AC City Fizan Ahmed sealed two hotels and a shop and imposed Rs 10,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

AC Raiwind Adnan Rasheed sealed 50 food points in Emporium Mall Johar Town over SOPs violation.

Teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown and issued warnings totransporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly, the spokesperson added.

