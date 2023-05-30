56 sites identified in merged areas for new hospitals, BHUs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The provincial government has identified 56 sites for the construction of new hospitals and basic health units in merged tribal districts.

In addition to Insulin for Life and Cancer Protection Programs', the senior planning officer health department told APP on Tuesday that 56 sites in merged tribal districts for the establishment of new hospitals, basic health units and rural health centres were identified.

He said a feasibility study of the project costing Rs12,440 million was completed besides the allocation of Rs3,900 million for it under the Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP).

He said practical work on it would soon start.

Hepatitis, HIVs and AIDs control programs were made a regular part of the budget.

Paraplegic centre at Bakakhel Bannu was being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs900 million for the facilitation of spinal cord and orthopaedics patients of merged areas.

He said Rs1.1 billion would be spent on the purchase of medicines for the provision of free treatment to chronic diseases patients including cancers.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has already approved Rs3.1 billion for three years for an anti-cancer program.