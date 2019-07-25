UrduPoint.com
56 Sleepers Of Deodar Wood Recovered From Oil Tanker

Thu 25th July 2019

56 sleepers of deodar wood recovered from oil tanker

Divisional Forest Office Chitral has foiled a bid of timber smuggling by recovering deodar wood worth millions of rupees from an oil tanker here on Thursday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Divisional Forest Office Chitral has foiled a bid of timber smuggling by recovering deodar wood worth millions of rupees from an oil tanker here on Thursday.

According to forest officials, the 56 sleepers of deodar wood were recovered from secret compartments of an oil tanker that was being specially designed to smuggle timber.

Driver of the tanker, Adil Sher along with his accomplice, Samiullah was also arrested by forest officials on the spot.

Sub Divisional Forest Officer Darosh, Sharif Ullah said that upper parts of the oil tanker were being cut and fixed with hinges to open and hid precious wood for smuggling. He told that timber was loaded in the oil tanker at Nagar area.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

