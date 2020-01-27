56 suspects arrested in Faisalabad

The police have arrested 56 suspected criminals including 22 alleged proclaimed offenders from various parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 56 suspected criminals including 22 alleged proclaimed offenders from various parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Spokesman Amir Waheed said on Monday the police also recovered 13 pistols, eight guns, five rifles, three Kalashnikovs and 68 litres of liquor from them.