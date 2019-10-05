56 suspects held in police operation in kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

Kohat , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :The District Police arrested 56 suspects including facilitators of proclaimed offenders, seized arms and drugs during search and strike operation in various areas on Saturday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Wahid Mahmmod said the operation against anti-social elements was carried out early Saturday morning at houses and hideout of criminals in Muhammadzai, OTS road , Nawi Kalay, Afghan Mohajar camp and adjacent suburbs areas.

The police also seized two guns, fives pistols, hundreds of rounds of cartridges and 1800 grams Charas in operation that lasted over six hours.

Personnel of elite police, intelligence agencies , women police and bomb disposal squad participated in the operation.

The DPO said that search and strike operation would continue to purge society of criminals in order to give safe environmental to citizen.