56 Vehicles Impounded During General Holdup

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Police impounded 56 vehicles over missing documents during a general holdup observed across the district here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police alongwith CIA and proclaimed offender staff observed general hold up under the supervision of divisional SPs and DSP across the district.

A police spokesman said that the police teams impounded 56 vehicles over missing documents and other violations.

The police teams also arrested two bootleggers,one illegal weapon holder and three proclaimed offenders besides recovering liquor and weapons during the general holdup.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested criminals,A police spokesman added.

The police further said that the basic purpose of general holdup was to control the movement of criminals by keeping in view the security arrangements for the upcoming event of Eid-Ul-Adha.

