56% wheat procured against the target:

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :DFC Muhammad Toufeeq said that food department has procured 56% wheat against the given target in Minawali District.

Briefing to the additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) Arjumand Zia during his visit at wheat procurement center the DFC had told that 401523 sacks of wheat have been procured so far whereas the given target is 727830.

He told that target of Minawali center has been set at 157830 sacks, Piplan 57,000, Esa Khel 1,00,000 whereas the target of Swance Morr Center has been set at 65,000 sacks adding that Minawali center has procured 60%, Piplan 46% Marri Indus 68%, Wan Bhachran 33%, Esa Khel 78% while Swance center has procured 74 % of the target.

DFC further told that for the procurement of wheat all the stakeholders were in close touch with each other.