UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

56% Wheat Procured Against The Target:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 04:10 PM

56% wheat procured against the target:

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :DFC Muhammad Toufeeq said that food department has procured 56% wheat against the given target in Minawali District.

Briefing to the additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) Arjumand Zia during his visit at wheat procurement center the DFC had told that 401523 sacks of wheat have been procured so far whereas the given target is 727830.

He told that target of Minawali center has been set at 157830 sacks, Piplan 57,000, Esa Khel 1,00,000 whereas the target of Swance Morr Center has been set at 65,000 sacks adding that Minawali center has procured 60%, Piplan 46% Marri Indus 68%, Wan Bhachran 33%, Esa Khel 78% while Swance center has procured 74 % of the target.

DFC further told that for the procurement of wheat all the stakeholders were in close touch with each other.

Related Topics

Visit Piplan All Wheat

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

14 hours ago

UAE distributes Eid clothes in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

15 hours ago

News agencies can help reduce COVID-19 through cre ..

16 hours ago

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

17 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.