Open Menu

560 Traffic Warden Seats Abolished

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2023 | 02:20 PM

560 traffic warden seats abolished

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Punjab Finance Department has abolished 560 seats of traffic wardens while creating 506 seats of senior traffic wardens, official sources told APP on Sunday.

The abolished seats are in five districts - Faisalabad. Gujranwala Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. It may be mentioned that the long-standing issue of promotion of traffic wardens was addressed after Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar had moved a summary to the chief minister during April this year for the creation of new posts of STWs with an objective to grant promotion to traffic wardens.

Earlier in April this year, the summary was moved by the additional IG Traffic through the Punjab police chief for approval of the CM.

He informed him that since the posts of the traffic wardens had been created by the Punjab Finance Department, it had the powers to abolish or create the posts of BS-1 to BS-16. After consultation with the IGP, the finance department abolished the 560 seats of traffic wardens (BS-14) and converted 506 slots of them into senior traffic warden posts (BS-16).

However, no additional expenses will be incurred on the exchequer after the creation of the new posts.

It is pertinent to mention here that that the posts of traffic wardens (BS-14) were created in 2006 and since then they were demanding promotion according to their service length and qualification.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Chief Minister Police Punjab Traffic Rawalpindi Gujranwala April May Sunday

Recent Stories

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation publishes ..

56 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation ..

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation Skills Bootcamp’

1 hour ago
 COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unit ..

COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unite global efforts to reduce car ..

1 hour ago
 MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for ..

MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for the private sector

2 hours ago
 DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Al ..

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bi ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

12 hours ago
 UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders &amp; Juniors for 4th ..

14 hours ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore ci ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

15 hours ago
 IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period fo ..

IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan