560 traffic warden seats abolished

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Punjab Finance Department has abolished 560 seats of traffic wardens while creating 506 seats of senior traffic wardens, official sources told APP on Sunday.

The abolished seats are in five districts - Faisalabad. Gujranwala Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi. It may be mentioned that the long-standing issue of promotion of traffic wardens was addressed after Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar had moved a summary to the chief minister during April this year for the creation of new posts of STWs with an objective to grant promotion to traffic wardens.

Earlier in April this year, the summary was moved by the additional IG Traffic through the Punjab police chief for approval of the CM.

He informed him that since the posts of the traffic wardens had been created by the Punjab Finance Department, it had the powers to abolish or create the posts of BS-1 to BS-16. After consultation with the IGP, the finance department abolished the 560 seats of traffic wardens (BS-14) and converted 506 slots of them into senior traffic warden posts (BS-16).

However, no additional expenses will be incurred on the exchequer after the creation of the new posts.

It is pertinent to mention here that that the posts of traffic wardens (BS-14) were created in 2006 and since then they were demanding promotion according to their service length and qualification.