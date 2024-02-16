Open Menu

561 Centers Established For Matric Exams: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 09:14 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that 561 examination centers were established across the division for annual Matriculation Examinations 2024.

Chairing a meeting here on Friday, she reviewed the arrangements and said that Matric Exams would commence from 1st March 2024 and in this connection flawless arrangements would be ensured.

She said that special control rooms would be activated in all four districts in addition to deputing focal persons at training centers. She directed the district education authority to finalize the lists of examination staff and hold meetings with the officers of board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) to remove flaws from the examination arrangements.

Secretary BISE Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali and CEOs Education of all four districts were also present in the meeting.

