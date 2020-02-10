UrduPoint.com
561 Held During Search, Strike Operation; DPO Karak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 09:43 PM

561 held during Search, Strike operation; DPO Karak

The district police during search and strike operation held 561 criminals and recovered huge cache of arms and drugs from their custody in the month of January, said DPO

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The district police during search and strike operation held 561 criminals and recovered huge cache of arms and drugs from their custody in the month of January, said DPO.

According to police spokesman, 77 suspects, 10 facilitators, 30 drug peddlers and 444 violators were arrested during the crackdown in the district.

He said that 8-AK47 rifles, 29 short guns, 7 rifles, 77 pistols and thousands of bullets and huge quantity of hashish were recovered from the custody of arrested persons.

The District Police Officer has said that crackdown against criminals elements would continue till clean sweep.

