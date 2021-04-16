UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

561 New Cases, Three Deaths Reported

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

561 new cases, three deaths reported

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that 561 new cases of Coronavirus were detected when 11,623 tests were conducted raising the tally to 271,523 and three more patients died lifting the death toll to 4,544.

In a statement issued here , he said that 11,623 samples were tested which diagnosed 561 cases that constituted 4.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,450,136 tests had been conducted against which 271,523 were detected, of them 95.7 percent or 259,792 patients recovered, including 95.7 percent overnight.

Shah said that currently 7,187 patients were under treatment, of them 6,794 in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 383 at different hospitals.

The chief minister that the condition of 356 patients was stated to be critical, of them 39 had shifted to ventilators. Sharing district wise data, the chief minister said that Hyderabad had 79 new cases, Shikarpur 17, Shaheed Benazirabvad 14, Kashmore and Sukkur 13 each, Ghotki 12, Badin, Jamshoro, Matiari and Dadu 11 each, Thatto 10, Sanghar nine, Khairpur, Tando Mohammad Khan and Naushehroferoze eight each, Tando Allahyar seven, Umerkot six, Jacobabad and Sujawal five each, Larkana and Mirpurkhas four each, Karachi has 278 new cases, of them 139 East, 65 South, 31 Central, 19 Malir, 17 West and seven Korangi.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOP issued by the government; otherwise the third wave was more dangerous.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah Coronavirus

Recent Stories

102,340 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

39 minutes ago

PM appreciates police for their heroic stand

48 minutes ago

Women players to start training at Moin Khan Acade ..

56 minutes ago

Women players to assemble in Karachi for training ..

1 hour ago

Babar Azam says team is ready for same momentum in ..

1 hour ago

Ericsson launches Together Apart Hackathon to boos ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.