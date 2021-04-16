561 new cases, three deaths reported

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that 561 new cases of Coronavirus were detected when 11,623 tests were conducted raising the tally to 271,523 and three more patients died lifting the death toll to 4,544.

In a statement issued here , he said that 11,623 samples were tested which diagnosed 561 cases that constituted 4.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,450,136 tests had been conducted against which 271,523 were detected, of them 95.7 percent or 259,792 patients recovered, including 95.7 percent overnight.

Shah said that currently 7,187 patients were under treatment, of them 6,794 in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 383 at different hospitals.

The chief minister that the condition of 356 patients was stated to be critical, of them 39 had shifted to ventilators. Sharing district wise data, the chief minister said that Hyderabad had 79 new cases, Shikarpur 17, Shaheed Benazirabvad 14, Kashmore and Sukkur 13 each, Ghotki 12, Badin, Jamshoro, Matiari and Dadu 11 each, Thatto 10, Sanghar nine, Khairpur, Tando Mohammad Khan and Naushehroferoze eight each, Tando Allahyar seven, Umerkot six, Jacobabad and Sujawal five each, Larkana and Mirpurkhas four each, Karachi has 278 new cases, of them 139 East, 65 South, 31 Central, 19 Malir, 17 West and seven Korangi.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOP issued by the government; otherwise the third wave was more dangerous.