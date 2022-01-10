561 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Monday that during the last 24 hours, 561 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province.

In a press statement, he said that 465 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 43 in Rawalpindi, 11 in Gujrawala, nine in Faisalabad, six in Multan, five in Bahawalpur, four in Sialkot, three in Sahiwal, two each in Dera Ghazi Khan, Okara, one each in Gujrat, Khushab, Kasur, Jhang, Sargodha, Sheikhupura and others.

The secretary said that so far, total number of cases reached 448,192 besides 429,686 patients who fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 5,429 to date, he added.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported in Punjab, taking the death toll to 13,077. He said that 17,363 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and a total of 9.10 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID-19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 3.2 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 7.5 per cent, Rawalpindi 2.4pc, Multan 1.8pc, Faisalabad 1.7pc and 2.2 per cent in Gujrawala.