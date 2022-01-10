UrduPoint.com

561 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

561 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Monday that during the last 24 hours, 561 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province.

In a press statement, he said that 465 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 43 in Rawalpindi, 11 in Gujrawala, nine in Faisalabad, six in Multan, five in Bahawalpur, four in Sialkot, three in Sahiwal, two each in Dera Ghazi Khan, Okara, one each in Gujrat, Khushab, Kasur, Jhang, Sargodha, Sheikhupura and others.

The secretary said that so far, total number of cases reached 448,192 besides 429,686 patients who fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 5,429 to date, he added.

In the last 24 hours, one death was reported in Punjab, taking the death toll to 13,077. He said that 17,363 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and a total of 9.10 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID-19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 3.2 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 7.5 per cent, Rawalpindi 2.4pc, Multan 1.8pc, Faisalabad 1.7pc and 2.2 per cent in Gujrawala.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sialkot Sheikhupura Khushab From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Video shows parrot kissing forehead of Maulana Tar ..

Video shows parrot kissing forehead of Maulana Tariq Jamil

9 minutes ago
 Franchises to make maximum profit under new financ ..

Franchises to make maximum profit under new financial model

23 minutes ago
 Haleem demands payment of Health Risk Allowance to ..

Haleem demands payment of Health Risk Allowance to NICVD employees

9 minutes ago
 Danish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over ..

Danish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over Leak of Classified Information ..

9 minutes ago
 Australian Immigration Minister May Still Cancel D ..

Australian Immigration Minister May Still Cancel Djokovic's Visa - Spokesperson

9 minutes ago
 Polish Border Guard Officer Suffers Head Injury As ..

Polish Border Guard Officer Suffers Head Injury As Migrants Storm Polish-Belarus ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.