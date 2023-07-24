5,611 cops deployed for fifth of Muharram security

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sharukh Kamal Siddiqui was providing foolproof security to 562 Majalis and 68 processions in the region on fifth of Muharram.

While talking to APP here on Monday, the RPO said that to provide exemplary security on fifth of Muharram at Majalis and processions, 5611 policemen had been deployed.

68 processions would be held on fifth of Muharram in the region including 46 in Sargodha, 12 in Khushab and 10 in Bhakkar, the RPO added.

Sharukh further said that 562 Majalis would also be conducted on the fifth of Muharram including 247 in Sargodha, 91 in Khushab, 72 in Mianwali and 152 Majalis in Bhakkar.