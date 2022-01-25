UrduPoint.com

5,615 Motorists Fined During January For Careless Driving

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 5,615 fine tickets during January to motorists involved in careless driving on roads.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal said that as per IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis directions, special squads have been constituted to take action against careless drivers putting lives of others at risk, said a news release on Tuesday.

He said all officials have been directed for strict action against such drivers and to ensure steps for safe road environment in the city.

He asked the force to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens.

ITP teams should visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers.

The SSP (Traffic) said that purpose of action against such drivers is to ensure their own as well as others safety. He also assigned task to ITP's education team to present weekly report about its performance.

