5617 Power Pilferers Nabbed In 138 Days
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 06:58 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has nabbed 5617 power pilferers from FESCO region during last 138 days
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has nabbed 5617 power pilferers from FESCO region during last 138 days.
Chief Executive Officer FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir said here on Tuesday that the company had launched a vigorous campaign in all eight districts of the region and during last 138 days, the FESCO teams caught 5617 power thieves while stealing electricity through various modes.
The FESCO imposed a total fine of Rs.625.7 million on 5275 domestic pilferers, 178 commercial, 149 agriculture and 15 industrial consumers.
The FESCO got 5244 cases registered against the power pilferers besides recovering Rs.438.8 million from them. The police also arrested 4569 power thieves while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque
China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, product ..
161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muza ..
KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone
Vietnam business group visits MNSUA
PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives
Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, ammunition recover
ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur
DPO issues directives for enhanced security during upcoming general elections
FM Jilani expresses sorrow over loss of lives in landslide in Yunnan, China
ECP holds media session regarding elections reporting
Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially abusing AC Milan goalkeeper M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque8 minutes ago
-
China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, productivity: Experts8 minutes ago
-
161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muzaffargarh4 minutes ago
-
Vietnam business group visits MNSUA4 minutes ago
-
PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives8 minutes ago
-
Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, ammunition recover4 minutes ago
-
ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur4 minutes ago
-
DPO issues directives for enhanced security during upcoming general elections4 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani expresses sorrow over loss of lives in landslide in Yunnan, China4 minutes ago
-
ECP holds media session regarding elections reporting4 minutes ago
-
Vegetable dehydration initiative can help generate handsome income12 minutes ago
-
PARC using tech to empower farmers, agriculture sector: Chairman12 minutes ago