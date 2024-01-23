5617 power pilferers nabbed in 138 days

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has nabbed 5617 power pilferers from FESCO region during last 138 days.

Chief Executive Officer FESCO Engineer Muhammad Amir said here on Tuesday that the company had launched a vigorous campaign in all eight districts of the region and during last 138 days, the FESCO teams caught 5617 power thieves while stealing electricity through various modes.

The FESCO imposed a total fine of Rs.625.7 million on 5275 domestic pilferers, 178 commercial, 149 agriculture and 15 industrial consumers.

The FESCO got 5244 cases registered against the power pilferers besides recovering Rs.438.8 million from them. The police also arrested 4569 power thieves while further investigation was under progress, he added.