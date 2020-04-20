562 cases registered over Section 144 violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police have registered 562 cases and arrested 750 persons over violation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrCP), imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

A police spokesperson said 501 persons were released after collection of surety bonds from them, and 33,156 others were issued a warning.

Police teams also impounded 28,107 vehicles including motorcycles, rickshaws, buses, vans, etc. over violation of Section 144 of CrPC during lockdown.