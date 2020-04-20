UrduPoint.com
562 Cases Registered Over Section 144 Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:39 PM

The district police have registered 562 cases and arrested 750 persons over violation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrCP), imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police have registered 562 cases and arrested 750 persons over violation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrCP), imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

A police spokesperson said 501 persons were released after collection of surety bonds from them, and 33,156 others were issued a warning.

Police teams also impounded 28,107 vehicles including motorcycles, rickshaws, buses, vans, etc. over violation of Section 144 of CrPC during lockdown.

