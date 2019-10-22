UrduPoint.com
562 Drug-peddlers Arrested From Near Edu Institutions In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:55 PM

Lahore police, in continuation of its crackdown on drug-peddlers around the educational institutions in the city, have arrested 562 accused persons so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Lahore police, in continuation of its crackdown on drug-peddlers around the educational institutions in the city, have arrested 562 accused persons so far.

The City Division Police registered 123 cases, Cantt Division 105, Civil Lines Division 46, Sadar Division 123, Iqbal Town Division 61 whereas Model Town Division Police registered 83 FIRs during their crackdown.

Police also recovered 212.871-kg charas, 613grm heroin, 400.5grm Ice, 24kg opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, 9kg and 600grm Bhang and 4,673 litres of liquor from the arrested criminals.

