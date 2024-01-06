Open Menu

5622 FIRs Lodged Against Underage Drivers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2024 | 07:34 PM

5622 FIRs lodged against underage drivers

Rawalpindi District Police registered over 5622 FIRs against underage drivers during a special campaign so far, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police registered over 5622 FIRs against underage drivers during a special campaign so far, said a police spokesman.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani were taking action by the law against underage drivers.

The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police officers to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said. The parents were also advised to discourage driving by underage drivers. He said that fatal road accidents occur due to speeding and reckless driving of the drivers particularly underage.

The ongoing operation against underage drivers and other traffic rules violators had been accelerated on the instructions of the CPO. The vehicles and motorcycles of the underage drivers were also being impounded in respective police stations, he said.

In addition to issuing fines for underage driving, police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate young individuals about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driver’s license, he added.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicles Road Traffic Young Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

LCCI urges govt to withdraw hike in power tariff

LCCI urges govt to withdraw hike in power tariff

5 minutes ago
 DPO D I Khan visits check post attacked by militan ..

DPO D I Khan visits check post attacked by militants

5 minutes ago
 UHE initiates Rs165m endowment fund

UHE initiates Rs165m endowment fund

8 minutes ago
 10th Intl Ramazan & Diabetes Conference organized

10th Intl Ramazan & Diabetes Conference organized

5 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 12 kg drugs in five operations; arres ..

ANF recovers 12 kg drugs in five operations; arrests two accused

16 minutes ago
 Elections 2024: Asif Zardari meets Hamid Saeed Kaz ..

Elections 2024: Asif Zardari meets Hamid Saeed Kazmi

16 minutes ago
CM inaugurates Punjab’s 1st e-registration model ..

CM inaugurates Punjab’s 1st e-registration model centre

17 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

22 minutes ago
 Governor visits PPC; congratulates newly elected o ..

Governor visits PPC; congratulates newly elected office bearers

22 minutes ago
 Weather in KP cold, fog reigns

Weather in KP cold, fog reigns

22 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits RIUT, inspects medical treatme ..

Commissioner visits RIUT, inspects medical treatment facilities

21 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Medical University budget approved

Rawalpindi Medical University budget approved

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan