563 VIPs fined during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police (ITP) fined 563 VIPs during the current year including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats, traffic police said.

"Elimination of VIP Culture and equal application of law are the operational codes of the ITP, which has become the model of excellence for all law enforcement agencies in the country," SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said on Monday. He said performance of traffic police personnel was being reviewed continuously and every possible effort would be made to improve it.

As per basic objectives defined at the time of inception of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on January 28, 2006, SSP (Traffic) said police personnel were ensuring equal implementation of law and they fined 563 VIPs on traffic rules' violation during the ongoing year.

The VIPs fined during the ongoing year included 22 MNAs/MPAs, eight Senators, seven army officials, 118 government officials, 246 senior police officers, 59 diplomats, 59 media persons and six judiciary officers among others.

"Whether there is any VIP or common man on the road, everyone is equal to us and it is our responsibility to save his/her life through ensuring implementation on traffic rules," the SSP (Traffic) said.

He said ITP would provide maximum facilities to road user and would ensure safe travel on capital roads.Farrukh Rasheed said that fine tickets were issued not as a punitive measure but the purpose was to make citizens more law abiding to ensure safety to their own lives on roads.He said that ITP personnel would continue their efforts for ensuring safe road environment in the capital and urged the people to cooperate with them to make this city accident-free.