5,630 Criminals Held During Last Five Months: ICT

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Islamabad Capital Police (ICT) arrested 5,630 accused during the last five months and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from them

Islamabad Capital Police (ICT) arrested 5,630 accused during the last five months and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from them.

According to police, the Operations division arrested 1,888 accused involved in property crime; car and motorcycle theft, and recovered 174 vehicles, 376 motorcycles, and other valuables from their possession.

Likewise, 633 accused involved in 321 cases of robbery and street crimes, 819 were accused in 565 cases of burglary and general theft, 70 were accused in 39 cases of car theft, 334 accused in 320 cases of motorcycle theft, 76 were accused in 77 cases of vehicle tampering were also arrested.

Similarly, Islamabad capital police completed the investigation of 1,366 cases of various crimes and sent their challans to the relevant courts. The criminals, including 423 court absconders were also arrested.

690 cases were registered and 703 accused were arrested for possessing illegal weapons.

36 Kalashnikovs, 25 guns, 570 pistols, 6205 rounds and 43 daggers were also recovered from their possession.

As many as 506 accused involved in 483 cases of drug peddling and illegal selling liquor were arrested while 362.432 kg hashish, 175.619 kg heroin, 1.654 kg opium, 9.357 kg ice, and 7494 bottles liquor were also recovered from them Islamabad capital police intensified the crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers and apprehended 60 facilitators.and 149 cases were also registered. Counter Terrorism Department of Islamabad police conducted 56 search and combing operations at various areas of Islamabad.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha has said that criminal elements would not be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.

He has also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad police in curbing activities of such elements.

