5635 Policemen To Perform Security Duties On WI Cricket Team's Visit

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

5635 policemen to perform security duties on WI cricket team's visit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :About 5635 policemen including senior officers and female cops would be performing security duties during the visit of the West Indies cricket team in the megalopolis.

The strategy was devised in an important meeting regarding the security of the West Indies cricket team, at Sindh Boys Scouts Auditorium, chaired by Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for Karachi Police.

As many as 13 senior officers, 46 DSPs, 315 Non-Gazetted Officers, 3822 Head Constables / Constables, 50 women police personnel of Karachi Police, 500 personnel of Rapid Response Force, and 889 Commandos of Special Security Unit would remain deployed.

During the meeting, DIGP Security and Emergency Division Maqsood Memon and DIGP South briefed in detail the security measures for the arrival of the foreign team in the city on December 13th, hotel accommodation, cricket team's practice, transportation during T20 and ODI series, and departure from Karachi.

A heavy contingent of police will be present on all the routes and hotels, including the National Stadium, for the security of the players.

Special branch's plain-clothed personnel will be on duty at National Stadium Karachi and hotels.

Special Security Unit Swat teams will be on standby round-the-clock to deal with any emergencies.

The traffic police have already announced a route plan to facilitate the public during the movement of West Indies cricket team players towards the National Stadium. For the convenience of citizens and maintaining the flow of traffic, the traffic police officers will perform their duties on the respective routes.

The meeting was attended by DIGP Admin, all zonal DIGPs, DIGP Traffic, Commandant Special Security Unit, SSPs Central, East, South, and other senior officers.

