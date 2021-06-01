UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

564.82 Tons Of Waste And Debris Collected Under 'Khidmat Aapki Dahliz Par'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:50 PM

564.82 tons of waste and debris collected under 'Khidmat Aapki Dahliz Par'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Under the aim to keep the city clean initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazar 'Khidmat Aapki Dahliz Par' Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management Company has collected 564.82 tons of construction waste and debris from different parts of the city.

According to date released by the RWMC, the authority has been fully operational since the launch of the 'Service at Your Doorstep' program in Rawalpindi from May 27.

Giving the further detail on daily basis, on May 27, 69.

36 tons of construction waste and debris were picked up, while on May 28, 94.76 tons, on May 29, 141.58 tons, on May 30, 170.71 tons and on May 31, 88.41 tons of construction waste and debris were picked up from different parts of the city.

Special attention is being paid to the disposal of construction waste and building debris in Rawalpindi under the 'Service at Your Doorstep' program.

Week long cleanliness program was launched on May 27 that would be completed till June 3.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Company Rawalpindi May June From

Recent Stories

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

26 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

2 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

2 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

3 hours ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves SHA’s service ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.