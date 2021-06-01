564.82 tons of waste and debris collected under 'Khidmat Aapki Dahliz Par'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Under the aim to keep the city clean initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazar 'Khidmat Aapki Dahliz Par' Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management Company has collected 564.82 tons of construction waste and debris from different parts of the city.

According to date released by the RWMC, the authority has been fully operational since the launch of the 'Service at Your Doorstep' program in Rawalpindi from May 27.

Giving the further detail on daily basis, on May 27, 69.

36 tons of construction waste and debris were picked up, while on May 28, 94.76 tons, on May 29, 141.58 tons, on May 30, 170.71 tons and on May 31, 88.41 tons of construction waste and debris were picked up from different parts of the city.

Special attention is being paid to the disposal of construction waste and building debris in Rawalpindi under the 'Service at Your Doorstep' program.

Week long cleanliness program was launched on May 27 that would be completed till June 3.