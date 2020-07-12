565 new cases of COVID-19 reported on in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 21 more lives in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 86,556 after registration of 565 new cases till Sunday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths has reached 2006 in the province.

As many as 281 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,5 in Nankana Sahib,5 in Kasur,8 in Sheikhupura, 52 in Rawalpindi,1 in Chakwal, 12 in Gujranwala, 9 in Sialkot,34 in Gujrat,4 in Hafizabad, 13 in Mandi Bahauddin,16 in Multan,11 in Khanewal,24 in Faisalabad,5 in Toba Tek Singh,3 in Rahimyar Khan,14 in Sargodha,2 in Bahawalnagar, 12 in Bahawalpur,3 in Lodharan, 14 in Dera Ghazi Khan,7 in Muzaffargarh,1 in Rajanpur, 3 in Sahiwal and 9 in Okara and 15 new cases were reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 589,523 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 55,175 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The department also appealed the masses to follow SOPs for their protection.