UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

565 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported On In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 11:20 AM

565 new cases of COVID-19 reported on in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 21 more lives in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 86,556 after registration of 565 new cases till Sunday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths has reached 2006 in the province.

As many as 281 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,5 in Nankana Sahib,5 in Kasur,8 in Sheikhupura, 52 in Rawalpindi,1 in Chakwal, 12 in Gujranwala, 9 in Sialkot,34 in Gujrat,4 in Hafizabad, 13 in Mandi Bahauddin,16 in Multan,11 in Khanewal,24 in Faisalabad,5 in Toba Tek Singh,3 in Rahimyar Khan,14 in Sargodha,2 in Bahawalnagar, 12 in Bahawalpur,3 in Lodharan, 14 in Dera Ghazi Khan,7 in Muzaffargarh,1 in Rajanpur, 3 in Sahiwal and 9 in Okara and 15 new cases were reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 589,523 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 55,175 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The department also appealed the masses to follow SOPs for their protection.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Muzaffargarh Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE shows the way in fight against pand ..

40 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 12, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet ministers take their oath before Moham ..

12 hours ago

Dubai announces new economic stimulus package wort ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Sharjah Ruler on death ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.