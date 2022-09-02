565 outlaws caught in August

KASUR, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) -:District police Kasur arrested 565 outlaws, including 20 dacoit-gangs and recovered valuables, weapons from their possession during August last.

Police said here on Friday that in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, the police launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals and arrested 94 court absconders,114 proclaimed offenders,122 drug peddlers.

The teams recovered 72 kg charas, 450 kg heroin,1267 litres liquor from their possession, and registered cases against them.

Police teams arrested 59 outlaws of 20 gangs and recovered valuables, as well as cash amounting to Rs 8.3 million from their possession.

Similarly, police teams arrested 145 illegal weapon holders and seized 138 pistols,2 rifles,4 guns from them.

Police raiding teams caught 31 gamblers red-handed and recovered stake money amounting to thousands of rupees.