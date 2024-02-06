Open Menu

5656 Police Personnel To Perform Election Duty At District Bannu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 09:22 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The provincial government has deputed 5656 police personnel for security on 549 polling stations in district Bannu.

According to details, 71 polling stations have been declared very sensitive, 56 sensitive while the remaining 422 polling stations have been declared normal.

CCTV cameras have been stalled in designated places, the Command and Control Room has been established in Police Lines while a special control room has been set up in the District Police Office.

Canine Unit, Bomb Disposal Unit and Special Branch personnel would also perform duty on Election Day and Quick Response Force has also been assigned duties to avert any untoward incident.

The district police said that egress and ingress points of the district would be monitored and all the resources would be used to conduct polling as per the code of conduct issued by the election commission.

