5,660 NOCs Issued From Business Facilitation Center
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Over 5,660 NOCs (No Objection Certificates) were issued to the business community during the year from the business facilitation center set up at Commissioner Complex.
This was informed by center manager Javed Bajwa to under-training officers of the 42nd Mid-Career Management Course, NIPA Lahore, during a visit here Tuesday.
He said that 90 NOCs are under process at the center, while 9,195 businessmen have so far visited it.
Recent Stories
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025
Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..
UAE officials call for greater participation in ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5,660 NOCs issued from business facilitation center7 minutes ago
-
Peace in South Asia linked to Kashmir settlement: APHC7 minutes ago
-
National Faculty Development Programme Tier-II of Public Sector Universities of Sindh & Balochistan ..7 minutes ago
-
Govt. focuses on reforming power sector: Awais Leghari8 minutes ago
-
AJK President directs officials to rehabilitate Mangla dam affected families8 minutes ago
-
Mid-Career Management Course delegation visits Safe City Islamabad8 minutes ago
-
Senate Secretary honors security assistants for exemplary service8 minutes ago
-
Tackling global challenges requires collective efforts: NA Speaker17 minutes ago
-
7 accused held for gambling on cockfight18 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP holds live e-Katcheri session to address public complaints18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan highly values its relationship with Iran: Ayaz Sadiq18 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad holds khuli katchery, resolves public grievances27 minutes ago