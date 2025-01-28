5,660 NOCs issued from business facilitation center

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Over 5,660 NOCs (No Objection Certificates) were issued to the business community during the year from the business facilitation center set up at Commissioner Complex.

This was informed by center manager Javed Bajwa to under-training officers of the 42nd Mid-Career Management Course, NIPA Lahore, during a visit here Tuesday.

He said that 90 NOCs are under process at the center, while 9,195 businessmen have so far visited it.