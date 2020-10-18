UrduPoint.com
567 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 16 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday were recorded 9,296 as 567 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

16 corona patients, 15 of whom were under treatment died in hospital and one out of hospital on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 74 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 32,062 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 9,094 in Sindh, 11,542 in Punjab, 4,711 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,682 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,023 in Balochistan, 402 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 608 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 307,069 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 323,019 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,437, Balochistan 15,669, GB 4,047, ICT 17,996, KP 38,598, Punjab 101,559 and Sindh 141,713.

About 6,654 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,579 Sindh among five of them died in hospital on Saturday, 2,298 in Punjab 9 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Saturday, 1265 in KP, 194 in ICT, 147 in Balochistan one of them in hospital on Saturday, 90 in GB and 81 in AJK.

A total of 4,074,024 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 793 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

