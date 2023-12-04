567 Sub-Inspectors ascend in Sindh Police ranks

As part of IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja's directive for departmental advancements, 567 sub-inspectors have received promotions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) As part of IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja's directive for departmental advancements, 567 sub-inspectors have received promotions.

Out of 999 pending cases for elevation from sub-inspector to the inspector, these promotions mark a significant step forward.

In compliance with the instructions, 12 officers from various agencies, including the National Highway and Motorway Police, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Anti-corruption units, have been recommended for Inspector positions upon their return to Sindh Police within 90 days.

Additionally, 215 officers have been promoted, pending the submission of necessary documentation and successful completion of departmental courses, as outlined in the official notification.

IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja has arranged for rank ceremonies scheduled to take place on December 6th across police divisions.

During these ceremonies, the newly promoted inspectors, accompanied by their families, will be acknowledged and celebrated.