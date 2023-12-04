Open Menu

567 Sub-Inspectors Ascend In Sindh Police Ranks

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2023 | 11:22 PM

567 Sub-Inspectors ascend in Sindh Police ranks

As part of IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja's directive for departmental advancements, 567 sub-inspectors have received promotions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) As part of IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja's directive for departmental advancements, 567 sub-inspectors have received promotions.

Out of 999 pending cases for elevation from sub-inspector to the inspector, these promotions mark a significant step forward.

In compliance with the instructions, 12 officers from various agencies, including the National Highway and Motorway Police, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Anti-corruption units, have been recommended for Inspector positions upon their return to Sindh Police within 90 days.

Additionally, 215 officers have been promoted, pending the submission of necessary documentation and successful completion of departmental courses, as outlined in the official notification.

IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja has arranged for rank ceremonies scheduled to take place on December 6th across police divisions.

During these ceremonies, the newly promoted inspectors, accompanied by their families, will be acknowledged and celebrated.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Motorway Federal Investigation Agency December From

Recent Stories

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

17 minutes ago
 Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Gove ..

Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Governor Punjab

17 minutes ago
 Enertech Water secures largest financial facility ..

Enertech Water secures largest financial facility for public-private partnership ..

17 minutes ago
 ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming gene ..

ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming general elections

29 minutes ago
 PNCA presents "Celebrating 100 years of Cinematic ..

PNCA presents "Celebrating 100 years of Cinematic Artists: A cinematic posters e ..

23 minutes ago
 Pak-Türkiye to finalize, OIC (TPS-OIC) agreement

Pak-Türkiye to finalize, OIC (TPS-OIC) agreement

22 minutes ago
ECP approves transfer/postings of Sindh's 17 offic ..

ECP approves transfer/postings of Sindh's 17 officers, concurrence for 2 officer ..

23 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram asks PCB to stand firm on its decision ..

Wasim Akram asks PCB to stand firm on its decisions

48 minutes ago
 DG levies force visits residences of martyrs of Du ..

DG levies force visits residences of martyrs of Duki operation

23 minutes ago
 PNCA unveils National Music Academy to nurture Pak ..

PNCA unveils National Music Academy to nurture Pakistan's musical talent

23 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to send 1.7 million illegal migra ..

Efforts underway to send 1.7 million illegal migrants to their home: Achakzai

23 minutes ago
 LHC orders authorities to impose fine over water ..

LHC orders authorities to impose fine over water wastage

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan