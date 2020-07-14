5674 COVID-19 positive cases reported in district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Around 15914 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district ,out of which 5674 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 4712 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)Punjab ,126 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the city including 48 belonged to Rawal Town,26 Potahar town,28 Rawalpindi cantt, 5 Gujar Khan, 5 Taxila,12 Kahuta and 2 Kalar Syedan," he said.

The result of 10310 suspects were tested negative while reports of 213 still awaited, he added.

The DPR said that 569 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 4712 discharged after recovery.

He said 267 coronavirus patients had died in the district.