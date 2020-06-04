UrduPoint.com
568 Criminals Caught Last Month

568 criminals caught last month

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The police here arrested 568 criminals ,including 158 proclaimed offenders (POs) ,during May last from the district.

According to police sources on Thursday, on a special directive of DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat, police teams recovered stolen/snatched property worth Rs 4,381,000.

They also recovered a klashnikov, 7 rifles, 17 guns, 3 carbine, 96 pistols etc.

Police teams also recovered 75 kg charas, 1.5 kg opium, one kg heroin,1110 litres liquor, besides unearthing two running distilleries last month. During raids at gambling dens the police caught119 gamblers and recovered stake money amounting to Rs 200,000.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

