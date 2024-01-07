Open Menu

5,689 FIRs Registered Against Underage Drivers

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2024 | 08:20 PM

5,689 FIRs registered against underage drivers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) District Po­lice registered over 5,689 FIRs against underage drivers during a special campaign so far, said a police spokesman.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani were taking ac­tion by the law against underage drivers.

The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police officers to take concrete steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said.

The parents were also advised to discourage driving by underage drivers, adding that tragic road accidents occur due to speeding and reckless driving of the drivers particularly underage.

