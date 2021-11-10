UrduPoint.com

5.6m Children To Be Vaccinated Against Measles, Rubella In Balochistan: DHO Zaman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :District Health Officer Quetta Dr Zaman Jamali Wednesday said a special campaign to vaccinate children against measles and rubella in Balochistan would start from November 15 to 27.

In a statement, he said at least 5.

6 million children from 9 months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated across the province under the drive, saying parents, scholars and people belonging to schools of thought should cooperate with the teams of the health department in vaccinating their children.

He said the Balochistan Health Department has made all arrangements to vaccinate more than 5.6 million children in the province, while more than 1,084,000 children in Quetta be vaccinated against measles and rubella.

Dr Jamali appealed to parents, scholars, political and social leaders to play their role and cooperate with health teams in order to save their children from these diseases.

