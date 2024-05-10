Open Menu

56th Meeting Of IUB Academic Council Held

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM

56th meeting of IUB Academic Council held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The 56th meeting of the Academic Council of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar.

In the meeting, Director Academics Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal reviewed the implementation of the decisions made in the previous meeting.

The participants approved the revised BS Biomedical Engineering and BS Electrical Engineering Technology syllabus. According to the National Technology Council notification, the students with FSC Pre-Medical have been approved for admission in BS Electrical Engineering Technology.

On this occasion, agenda items related to the Department of Translation Studies, the Department of Information Technology, and the Department of Architecture were also considered.

Revised syllabus of MS Information Technology approved.

The revised admission policy was approved for Bachelor of Architecture 5-year program as per Architecture Council policy.

In the meeting, the reconstitution of the University Anti-Plagiarism Standing Committee and the adoption of the Anti-Plagiarism Committee Vision 2 were approved.

The syllabus of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics was discussed. The implementation of the Higher education Commission Graduate Policy 2023 was approved.

The official name of the Directorate of Advanced Studies and Research was approved.

The policy of the Postdoctoral Fellowship Program was also discussed in the meeting. Deans, heads of teaching, and administrative departments were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Technology Baghdad HEC IUB

