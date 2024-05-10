56th Meeting Of IUB Academic Council Held
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The 56th meeting of the Academic Council of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar.
In the meeting, Director Academics Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal reviewed the implementation of the decisions made in the previous meeting.
The participants approved the revised BS Biomedical Engineering and BS Electrical Engineering Technology syllabus. According to the National Technology Council notification, the students with FSC Pre-Medical have been approved for admission in BS Electrical Engineering Technology.
On this occasion, agenda items related to the Department of Translation Studies, the Department of Information Technology, and the Department of Architecture were also considered.
Revised syllabus of MS Information Technology approved.
The revised admission policy was approved for Bachelor of Architecture 5-year program as per Architecture Council policy.
In the meeting, the reconstitution of the University Anti-Plagiarism Standing Committee and the adoption of the Anti-Plagiarism Committee Vision 2 were approved.
The syllabus of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics was discussed. The implementation of the Higher education Commission Graduate Policy 2023 was approved.
The official name of the Directorate of Advanced Studies and Research was approved.
The policy of the Postdoctoral Fellowship Program was also discussed in the meeting. Deans, heads of teaching, and administrative departments were present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave
PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive
Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mirpur hit by unexpected thunder, hailstorm7 minutes ago
-
Drug addicts to be made useful citizens through rehabilitation7 minutes ago
-
Inaam-ul-Haq Rashid laid to rest17 minutes ago
-
2600 development projects under ADP underway in South Punjab17 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more conducive20 minutes ago
-
Hot weather forecasts across Sukkur region37 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to take strict action against hoarders, profiteers37 minutes ago
-
SEPCO chief reviews reduce the line & technical losses37 minutes ago
-
Gilani promises all out efforts to serve people, elevate their lifestyle37 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan University Libraries Convention held at Bahria University47 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 1,549 injured in Punjab road accidents47 minutes ago
-
PM tasks BOI to bring further EoDB for more investment, businesses47 minutes ago