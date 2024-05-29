56th National Mango Exhibition promotes Mirpurkhas agriculture, exports: DC

The 56th three-day National Mango Exhibition aims to promote the agricultural region of Mirpurkhas and elevate its mango exports to the international level

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The 56th three-day National Mango Exhibition aims to promote the agricultural region of Mirpurkhas and elevate its mango exports to the international level.

At a press conference, Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqeli, alongside the festival management committee, emphasized on Wednesday that the exhibition's goals of establishing market access and encouraging farmers to export their mangoes globally.

He noted that strengthening the economy through mango-related programs is a key objective. The DC highlighted various events planned for the festival, including a technical agricultural seminar, the Sindh agricultural seminar, the traditional Sindhi game Malakhara, and a cultural musical night organized by the Department of Culture.

Additional activities include a fireworks display and boys' and girls' cycling races. The mango exhibition will be inaugurated by the Provincial Minister of Agriculture, and the Chief Minister of Sindh has been invited to the closing ceremony. The DC stated that this year's exhibition aims to increase mango exports, eliminate the role of middlemen, and ensure that farmers receive direct market benefits.

A security plan has been implemented to prevent any malpractice during the display. Chairman of the Mango Festival Management Committee, Rais Arif Khan Bhugari, called on the media to highlight the exhibition internationally, acknowledging the media's vital role in the society.

DG Research Agriculture Noor Muhammad Baloch announced the establishment of a mango planting unit in Mirpurkhas and noted the registration of five mango varieties Langra, Desiri, Saroli, Sindhari, and Chonsa by the Provincial Agricultural Registration Institute. He mentioned that due to climatic changes and water shortages, mango production has decreased by 17 to 18%.

The numerous members of the Mango Festival Management Committee, including Tanveer Gondal, Mansoor Cheema, Chaudhry Ehsanul Haque Arain, Co-Coordinator Chairman Mango Festival Ghoram Baloch, Director of Horticulture Wali Muhammad Baloch, Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Dr. Ghulam Mujtabi Lakh, Additional Commissioner Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhoot, Additional Commissioner Sono Khan Chandio, and many journalists also attended the press conference.