57 Arrested For Corona SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 07:23 PM

57 arrested for Corona SOPs violation

District administration Peshawar has arrested 57 persons from various localities of the district for violation of Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 57 persons from various localities of the district for violation of Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The crackdown on the violators of Corona SOPs has been launched in light of the directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said a press release issued here on Monday.

The officers of the district administration are visiting bazaars to ensure the implementation of the SOPs.

In this connection, the officers of district administration visited business centres of the interior city, Charsadda Road, G.

T. Road, Ring Road, Kohat Road, University Road, Chamkani, Hayatabad and checked Corona vaccination certificates and collectively arrested 57 persons for violation of Corona SOPs and not vaccinating their staffers.

DC Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood has directed administrative officers to check Corona vaccination certificates to ensure the implementation of the SOPs in letter and spirit.

