57 Balochistan Assembly Members Take Oath
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 06:54 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) About 57 newly-elected members of the Balochistan Assembly on Wednesday took oath. They were administered oath by Engr Zmarak Khan Achakzai, who is also a newly elected member.
Engr Zmarak Khan Achakzai chaired the session in the absence of outgoing Speaker Jan Muhammad Jamali, who has been suffering from illness.
Four elected members including Jam Kamal Khan, Sarfaraz Bugti, Sadiq Sanjrani and Sardar Akhter Mengal did not attend the session while the results of three Constituencies are still awaited.
The session started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. The House then offered Fateha for those martyred in bomb blasts at Khanozai and Killa Saifullah during the election campaign.
The session was adjourned to meet again on Thursday for the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.
