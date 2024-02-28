Open Menu

57 Balochistan Assembly Members Take Oath

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 06:54 PM

57 Balochistan Assembly members take oath

About 57 newly-elected members of the Balochistan Assembly on Wednesday took oath. They were administered oath by Engr Zmarak Khan Achakzai, who is also a newly elected member

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) About 57 newly-elected members of the Balochistan Assembly on Wednesday took oath. They were administered oath by Engr Zmarak Khan Achakzai, who is also a newly elected member.

Engr Zmarak Khan Achakzai chaired the session in the absence of outgoing Speaker Jan Muhammad Jamali, who has been suffering from illness.

Four elected members including Jam Kamal Khan, Sarfaraz Bugti, Sadiq Sanjrani and Sardar Akhter Mengal did not attend the session while the results of three Constituencies are still awaited.

The session started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. The House then offered Fateha for those martyred in bomb blasts at Khanozai and Killa Saifullah during the election campaign.

The session was adjourned to meet again on Thursday for the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

APP/umr-arb

Related Topics

Election Assembly Balochistan From Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stab ..

PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stability in upcoming bailout disc ..

5 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan Academy becomes functional again: ..

Radio Pakistan Academy becomes functional again: Solangi

57 seconds ago
 Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins

Reservoir filling of SK hydropower project begins

59 seconds ago
 IGP Sindh chairs crucial meeting to enhance securi ..

IGP Sindh chairs crucial meeting to enhance security measures

1 minute ago
 Two members gang involved in street crimes busted

Two members gang involved in street crimes busted

5 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condo ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condoles with family of martyred Ej ..

5 minutes ago
CDA taking steps to make Islamabad more green

CDA taking steps to make Islamabad more green

5 minutes ago
 DPO extends “Khidmat Markiz” facility at five ..

DPO extends “Khidmat Markiz” facility at five police stations

5 minutes ago
 SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training ..

SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training initiatives

3 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in n ..

Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in net profit for FY 2023

10 minutes ago
 COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on ..

COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan