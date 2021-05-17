UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

57 Citizens Fined Over Face Mask Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 12:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :District administration have imposed fine in 57 citizens over violations of face mask instructions during a crackdown launched during last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the officers of district government launched a crackdown against violators of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) and imposed fine of Rs 32,500 on 57 violators of face mask.

The district regional transport authority (RTA) impounded seven passenger vehicles over violations and imposed of Rs 150,000 on various other vehicles.

The RTA imposed fine of Rs 100,000 on Faisal Movers and Rs 30,000 on Madina Flying Coach.

The officers also sealed two departmental stores and two restaurants while imposed fine of Rs 110,000 on various other shopkeepers during the last 24 hours.

Taking action against violators of in door dinning, the administration imposed fine Rs 90,000 on different other restaurants.

More Stories From Pakistan

