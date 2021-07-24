57 coronavirus patients admitted in HMC: Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Coronavirus patients are gradually declining as 57 patients are admitted in Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), the HMC spokesperson said on Saturday.

204 beds have been allotted for coronavirus patients in hospital.

The total number of ventilators are 68 in which 38 ventilators have been allocated for coronavirus patients and currently13 patients are on ventilators, said the spokesperson.

Four new coronavirus patients have been admitted while same number of coronavirus patients discharged after recovery during last 24 hours.