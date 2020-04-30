UrduPoint.com
57 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:37 PM

The police have arrested 57 alleged criminals including 18 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) ::The police have arrested 57 alleged criminals including 18 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that police arrested 11 persons for holding illicit weapons and recovered 10 pistols, one carbine and a number of bullets from them, besides nabbing seven gamblers along with the bet money.

Similarly, the police nabbed 14 drug-traffickers and recovered 1.850-kilogram charas, 887-litre liquor and 1,000-litres lahan (raw liquor) from them. The police also arrested seven court absconders during this period.

