57 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) ::The police have arrested 57 alleged criminals including 18 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that police arrested 11 persons for holding illicit weapons and recovered 10 pistols, one carbine and a number of bullets from them, besides nabbing seven gamblers along with the bet money.

Similarly, the police nabbed 14 drug-traffickers and recovered 1.850-kilogram charas, 887-litre liquor and 1,000-litres lahan (raw liquor) from them. The police also arrested seven court absconders during this period.