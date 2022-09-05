UrduPoint.com

57 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 10:36 PM

57 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 57 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 15 drug pushers and recovered 5.

8 Kg hashish and 485 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 27 gamblers and recovered Rs 88,350 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 15 persons and recovered 12 pistols, two guns, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

