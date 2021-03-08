57 criminals held in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 57 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 26 drug pushers and recovered 4.

8 Kg hashish and 432 liter liquor from their possession. The police also held 13 gamblers with stake money of Rs 14,900.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 18 persons and recovered 20 pistols from them.

Further investigation was underway.