57 Criminals Held With Drugs, Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 57 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officers (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police launched crackdown against criminals and arrested 57 criminals including nine drug peddlers, four illegal weapon holders, seven proclaimed offenders, 28 violators of coronavirus SoP and nine gamblers.

Police have also recovered 157 litre liquor, three kg gram Hashish, four pistols, rounds and stake money from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.

