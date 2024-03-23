Open Menu

57 Drug Peddlers Held

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 03:10 PM

57 drug peddlers held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The district police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, claimed to have arrested 57 drug peddlers with narcotics,here on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson, on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, the Station House Officers (SHOs) raided the district and netted 57 drug peddlers and recovered 70kg of narcotics from the possession.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Sialkot Criminals From

Recent Stories

Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic dea ..

Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string

7 minutes ago
 Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman ho ..

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..

1 hour ago
 Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at ..

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

3 hours ago
 Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate ..

Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day

3 hours ago
 No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province

3 hours ago
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Av ..

Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024

6 hours ago
 PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in nat ..

PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection

17 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection commi ..

Abdul Razzaq is likely to join PCB selection committee

17 hours ago
 Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in ..

Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan