57 drug peddlers held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The district police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, claimed to have arrested 57 drug peddlers with narcotics,here on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson, on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, the Station House Officers (SHOs) raided the district and netted 57 drug peddlers and recovered 70kg of narcotics from the possession.

Further investigation was underway.