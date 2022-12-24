UrduPoint.com

57 Dumper Drivers Arrested For Traffic Rules Violation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

57 dumper drivers arrested for traffic rules violation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Police arrested 57 dumper drivers on the charge for not having driving licences and carelessly driving here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz, traffic police were taking action against dumper drivers who not having a driving licence and rash driving on the roads.

During last 24 hours, a total of 57 dumper drivers were arrested, involved in traffic violations on various roads of the district.

Police arrested the 57 drivers and impounded their dumpers in the respective police stations.

DPO Sargodha Muhammad Tariq Aziz said that strict action would be taken against drivers who violate the traffic laws on a daily basis as the Sargodha police were utilizing all their resources to make the roads safe for the public.

