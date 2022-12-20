57 food outlets fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed fine on 57 food points over violating rules in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 459,000 on them over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificates and sub-standard milk storage besides ignoring previous notices.

Meanwhile, teams also discarded 379 litres of cold drinks, 26 litres of adulterated milk, 9-kg unhygienic candies, 9-kg spices, 8-kg sub standard biscuits and 4-kg sweets.

The teams also issued notices to 217 owners of food points for selling sub-standardand hygienic foods.