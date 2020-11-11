UrduPoint.com
57 Head Constables Of Hazara Police Promoted As ASI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

57 head constables of Hazara police promoted as ASI

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Police departmental promotion committee on Wednesday promoted 57 head constables of Hazara division to Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI).

93 head constables of Hazara division police appeared for promotion test and interviewed where only 57 of them qualified for ASI and promoted to next grade.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Hazara division Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman while congratulating the newly promoted police officers said they would perform with a new zeal and fervor.

Police departmental selection committee led by Deputy Inspector General Hazara comprising of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Sadiq Baluch, Superintendent of Police Investigation Abbottabad, Ishtiaq Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police legal, Rashid Khan reviewed the 93 member list of head constables and finally selected 57 for promotion according to merit.

The promoted officers belong to eight districts of Hazara division and were performing duties in different departments of police. According to the breakup of the figures, four head constables of Haripur were promoted to ASI, seven from Abbottabad, nine from Mansehra, three from Battagram, three from Lower Kohistan, five from Upper Kohistan, 10 from CTD Hazara, four from Elite Force Hazara, one from Police school of Intelligence, five from Special Branch, four from Police Training School Mansehra and two head constables of Hazara Motorway police were promoted as ASI.

Qazi Jameel ur Rehman further said that the promotion process was conducted in a free fair and transparent manner to select the right people.

