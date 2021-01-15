57 illegal weighing scales sealed, 85 arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed 57 illegal weighing scales and got arrested 85 owners besides imposing a fine of Rs 333,000 over less weight in the district during the current sugarcane crushing season.

A spokesman for the district administration on Friday said assistant commissioners checked sale/purchase of sugarcane in their respective areas and found 57 weighing scales operating illegally and sealed them.

He said that 32 cases were registered and 45 middlemen were arrested on 42 complaints of lessweight and 22 of deduction in purchase of sugarcane. Similarly, 57 illegal weighing scales were sealed besides registering 38 cases and arresting 18 owners of weighing scales.