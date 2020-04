FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 57 people while carrying kites and string rolls in the city during the last 24 hours.

According to police here on Thursday,Lyallpur Town police arrested 40 accused, Iqbal Town police three, Madina Town police nine Saddar division police three and Jarranwala police two.

Separate cases were registered..